Sarah Jessica Parker never felt pressured to do strip down on “Sex and the City”.

Appearing this week on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, the “And Just Like That” star opens up about her aversion to doing nudity onscreen.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Reason Kim Cattrall Agreed To Return For ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

“I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Parker said of reading the original “Sex and the City” pilot script.

“The only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series,” she continued.

Thankfully creator Darren Star, assured Parker that there was no pressure to do nudity for the show.

“He said, ‘Don’t do it then … we’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not have to,’” she recalled.

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall On Bringing Back Pat Fields For ‘And Just Like That’: ‘I’ve Got To Come Back With That Samantha Style’

Asked why she wasn’t interested in stripping down for the role, Parker said, “I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgements about anybody else doing it, it wasn’t like a morality thing … I was shy.”

Parker also spoke more generally about “Sex and the City” being on HBO, which allowed for more adult content, including language and sex.

“We were on HBO, and I knew that meant we could say anything we wanted, and we could be loose, and liberal, and salty, and ribald,” she said. “But I also thought therefore it meant we had to be disciplined, and we shouldn’t just use language because we could.”

Parker continued, “And Carrie Bradshaw’s a writer, and she’s really, really, really thoughtful about what she says, how she says it, when she says it, who’s she saying it to, and if we want to use language, let’s be really thoughtful about when she uses it, we can be smart about it.”