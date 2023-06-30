Raquel Leviss is reportedly in talks to return to “Vanderpump Rules” following that cheating scandal.

Leviss and Tom Sandoval have been hitting headlines since their months-long affair was revealed back in March.

He’d been dating Ariana Madix for nine years at the time when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone.

Leviss’ “VPR” future has been up in the air since then, but TMZ has now reported that she’s been “negotiating with Bravo this week,” but there are apparently “complications in sealing the deal.”

The cast are thought to already be filming season 11.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Raquel Leviss’ ‘Sickening, Bizarre And Weird’ Comments At ‘VPR’ Reunion Amid Cheating Scandal

Sources told TMZ that “Bravo, production and Raquel’s team began talking about a new contract just three days ago,” but they added that despite not knowing “the specifics of what was discussed,” there may have been talks about salary.

Insiders said “Bravo did not want to even begin negotiations while Raquel was getting treatment in the mental health facility she’s called home for more than two months,” adding that the company “could face legal peril if she backslides” after potentially bringing “her back too early.”

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Flirt In Front Of Ariana Madix’s Face In Unaired Scene

Leviss is thought to be leaving the treatment facility she’s been at working on her mental health “soon.”

A source told TMZ “production is ready” when Leviss is ready.

If Leviss does return, things are no doubt set to get heated on “VPR”, as the cast haven’t held back in terms of slamming her and Sandoval over their affair.