Introducing, Mrs. Barker.

More than a year after marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Celebrates 13th Grandchild After Kourtney And Travis Make Gender Reveal

On Thursday, the reality star shared a photo of her new driver’s license, revealing that she took on her husband’s last name, adding the caption, “say my name.”

Fans were also quick to notice that Kourtney had dropped her middle name, Mary, and replaced it with her maiden name.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she explained the choice to use her maiden name as a middle name.

“In case you didn’t know…” she wrote, over a screenshot from wedding website The Knot.

“It’s long been tradition for the bride to take the husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her “maiden” name) as her middle name,” the text from the site read. “Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name.”

READ MORE: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tease They ‘Already Know’ Baby’s Name

Kourtney’s sister Kim did a similar name change when she married rapper Kanye West, dropping her middle name, Noel, and taking on the last name West. Following her divorce, Kim changed her name back to Kim Noel Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Kourtney revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.