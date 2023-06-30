Kylie Minogue has done some crazy things for love.

The “Padam Padam” singer was chatting to ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon for her “One-on-One” special, when he mentioned that there was a song on her upcoming album Tension called “Things We Do for Love”.

This led Dixon to ask, “What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done for love?”

Minogue replied, “I’ve done so many stupid things. Really.

“I think the stupidest thing you can do is try to be someone you’re not. And, I mean, I don’t think many hands would go up if we said, ‘who has not done that?’ So, I don’t know, jumping on a plane when you shouldn’t, going too far, doing too much.

“Yeah, it doesn’t really bear thinking about. But we still do it.”

Minogue added of whether her idea of love has changed as she’s got older, “Absolutely. Yeah. I think about being 20,25,30… it’s different.

“Every stage of life is different. So yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see what makes me go ‘padam padam’ in the future,” the Aussie star laughed, adding: “What makes my heart beat, you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the chat, Minogue revealed she’d love to collaborate with “The Killers” frontman Brandon Flowers.

As Dixon mentioned a potential collab with Lizzo or Lady Gaga, Minogue responded, “Well, both of those for a start. Brandon Flowers has always been on my list, that would be amazing.”

