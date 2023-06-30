Tom Cruise is proving he really can do anything.

As if doing his own stunts wasn’t enough, at the red carpet premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Seoul, the actor picked up a camera and turned photographer.

On her Instagram account, actress Hayley Atwell shared a video of Cruise on the red carpet, taking photos of her and co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Pom Klementieff.

“This guy loves to give his leading ladies the spotlight 🌟,” Atwell wrote.

In the video, Cruise looks like a true professional, even getting down on one knee to get the perfect angle for his photo.

Atwell shared the photo he took at the end of the video, with Cruise being asked, “How does it look?”

“Good,” Cruise says.

In the comments, one fan wrote, “Is there anything this man can’t do!?”

“Tom Cruise‘s next profession has to be photographer📸,” another added.

Speaking recently with ET Canada, Atwell opened up about the experience of working with Cruise on the action blockbuster.

“He’s a one-man studio,” the actress said. “There is nothing this man doesn’t know about moviemaking and the cinematic experience for the audience.”

She continued, “It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments. For me, he remains a real inspiration as a professional, dedicated, enthusiastic guy, whose own success has never been his demise.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theatres July 12.