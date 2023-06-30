SZA isn’t afraid to get candid at her concerts.

During a show at London’s O2 Arena this week, the artist revealed that she once had an ex cheat on her in the English city.

While suspended on a platform over the audience, SZA said, “I never told anybody, but, like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before.”

“It was f**king terrible,” she laughed. “That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you!”

Segueing into her next song, SZA said, “This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend.”

She added with a laugh, “I have bad taste in men.”

SZA is no stranger to calling out her exes during her concerts.

“My ex’s father just texted me and was like, ‘My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd in Portland,'” she recalled of once such case in an interview with Elle.

She explained that she had told the crowd that her ex blocked her, and that she was alright with that because it was true.

“You don’t get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I’m a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don’t get to speak my peace in my way,” SZA said. “You go do your healing and I’ll do mine.