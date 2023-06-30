Could Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg face off at Italy’s most iconic landmark?

On Thursday night, Musk tweeted out that his proposed fight against the Meta CEO may take place at the ancient Colosseum in Rome.

READ MORE: Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Cage Match Challenge: ‘Send Me Location’

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” he wrote.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

The claim received some backup when TMZ reported that sources had said the Italian Minister of Culture reached out to Zuckerberg about staging the fight at the historic site.

Sources also told the outlet that both Musk and Zuckerberg would be happy to see the fight held at the Colosseum.

But in a statement, the office of the Ministry of Culture denied that they had invited the tech CEOs to fight at the iconic arena.

“There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded,” the statement read.

They added, “If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge.”

READ MORE: UFC President Dana White Insists Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Are ‘Dead Serious’ About Fighting Each Other

The idea for a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg first gained traction on social media after it was reported that Facebook was working on a competitor to Twitter, called “Threads”.

Plans to actually hold the fight have since become more real, with Dana White, president of UFC, confirming that he has had conversations with both moguls about setting it up.