There was one sex scene that was a bit too gross to make it on to “Sex and the City”.

Cynthia Nixon chatted to Andy Cohen on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, telling him how one scene involving her character Miranda Hobbes and a detective was cut.

Nixon recalled, “Miranda dated a really hot detective who she was very intimidated [by,] and thought he was really out of her league, so she got wildly drunk.

“They didn’t cut that plot, but they cut the sex scene where she’s really, really drunk and then vomits all over him.”

The scene that did make the cut played out in the season 3 episode “What Goes Around Comes Around”, which saw Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) get mugged.

The detective who came to take a statement from Carrie was Detective Stevens (Timothy Gibbs), who started up a romance with Miranda.

During their dinner date, she noticed everybody in the restaurant keep staring at him because of his looks, so decided to have one too many cocktails.

During her “WWHL” appearance, Nixon was also asked what her favourite “SATC” sex scene to film was, but she couldn’t answer the question.

