There’s nothing like friendship.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for “Sweet Magnolias” season 3, the drama about three lifelong friends in South Carolina helping each other through life’s struggles.

“Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path,” the official description reads. “Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family.”

The synopsis continues, “The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humuor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan) and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

“Sweet Magnolias” season 3 premieres July 20.