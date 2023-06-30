Christine Brown is getting unexpected encouragement.

On Thursday, the “Sister Wives” star shared a photo on Instagram of a handwritten note she got from a flight attendant while travelling with her fiancé David Woolley.

“Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley), thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David,” the note read.

“Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy!” the flight attendant added. “Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!”

Brown and Woolley announced their engagement earlier this year, in April, with the reality star telling People, “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day. I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

She first went public with her relationship back in February. Before that, Brown had been married to Kody Brown, her “Sister Wives” co-star, for 26 years. They split in 2021.