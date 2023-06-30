Filming is underway on season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules”, but the popular Bravo reality series is still missing a few key players.

A source told ET on Friday that Tom Sandoval — one of the three “Vanderpump” stars involved in the now-infamous cheating scandal known as “#Scandoval” — is not currently filming for the series, because he’s currently shooting another reality series, Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”.

This news comes just a few days after reporting that Raquel Leviss — with whom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix — has not yet finalized her contract to appear on the new season.

A source told ET earlier this week, “The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast is set to pick up filming for next season on Wednesday. They have all signed back on except for Raquel.” The same source also told ET that Leviss’ team and Bravo are currently in negotiations but nothing has been finalized.

ET has reached out to Leviss’ team but haven’t heard back. TMZ was first to report the news.

It was during Peacock’s extended version of part 2 of “VPR”s recent season 10 reunion when Leviss, 28, told Andy Cohen that her future with the hit series hangs in the balance. During that one-on-one interview, Cohen asked her if she thinks she’ll come back to the reality show that helped set Scandoval in motion.

“Um, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s in question right now. I want to.”

On April 14, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility and had planned to do so even before her affair with Sandoval, 39 — which torpedoed his nine-year relationship with Madix, 38 — was brought to light.

Leviss’ rep told ET at the time, “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counselling.”

