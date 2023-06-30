The stars are remembering a legend.

On Friday, actor Alan Alda passed away at age 89. The Oscar-winning “Little Miss Sunshine” star received tributes from his Hollywood colleagues on social media.

READ MORE: Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning Actor And ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Star, Dead At 89

Arkin’s “Kominsky Method” co-star Michael Douglas shared a post in memory of the actor on Instagram.

“Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry,” he wrote. “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

John Cusack, who worked with Arkin in “Grosse Point Blank”, recalled a particular moment from behind-the-scenes, sharing the story on Twitter.

“ At one point, Alan Arkin requested to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying "Don't worry. That's Alan Arkin. Anything he's gonna do is gonna make this thing even better “… pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023

READ MORE: Alan Arkin Opens Up About His ‘Ironclad’ Spiritual Journey And John Battista’s Suicide

Dozens of others from across Hollywood also paid tribute on social media, including Jason Alexander, Michael Imperioli, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ellen Barkin, Billy Crystal and more.

#ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2023

I know we all die but some how I thought he’d live forever . RIP Mr. Alan Arkin https://t.co/SDJEXsfPqg — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts. https://t.co/s7qyVpNjGe — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin – legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is… beyond! Truly one of a kind. #ripAlanArkin — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin was so talented with astounding range. He could do it all and he did. And brilliantly. Watching him over the years taught me so much about acting. Talent like this is rare indeed.

Rest in Peace Alan Arkin. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 30, 2023

A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (“Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2023

The great Alan Arkin has passed at 89!

He made acting look EASY & always seemed like he was having a ball.#alanarkin 🎭❤️🎭 pic.twitter.com/cVeFTkT2oN — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 30, 2023

When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I'd answer "Which kind is Alan Arkin?" and that shut them up. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2023

Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023

No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir. https://t.co/9KGqjVjRVp — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 30, 2023

Alan Arkin made every film he was in better.

Never a false moment.

My Dad and I laughed so hard watching “The In-laws” together.

Here he is seemlessly in “Glengarry Glenross.” https://t.co/L4yiqbGHzZ — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 30, 2023

So sad to hear about Alan Arkin. A brilliant actor who was a thrill to work with and a thrill to watch work. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2023