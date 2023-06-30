The stars are remembering a legend.

On Friday, actor Alan Alda passed away at age 89. The Oscar-winning “Little Miss Sunshine” star received tributes from his Hollywood colleagues on social media.

Arkin’s “Kominsky Method” co-star Michael Douglas shared a post in memory of the actor on Instagram.

“Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry,” he wrote. “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

John Cusack, who worked with Arkin in “Grosse Point Blank”, recalled a particular moment from behind-the-scenes, sharing the story on Twitter.

Dozens of others from across Hollywood also paid tribute on social media, including Jason Alexander, Michael Imperioli, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ellen Barkin, Billy Crystal and more.

