Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chrissy Teigen has hilariously recreated that foot scene from the “Barbie” trailer.

The scene in question from the teaser saw Margot Robbie lift her feet out of her high heels but keep her heels high.

Teigen took to social media on Thursday to reveal she’d visited Airbnb’s Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California.

The Cravings cookbook author made sure to try on Barbie’s pink heels, but her effort to recreate Robbie’s moment didn’t go quite as smoothly as the trailer version.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her Newborn Baby’s Pop-Punk Hairdo: ‘Simple Plan Is Shaking’

Teigen could be heard laughing while one of her kids called “Mommy, Mommy, Mommy!” in the background of the clip.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Calls Out ‘Piece Of S**t’ Hater For Criticizing Her ‘New Face’

She jokingly captioned the clip, “flawless !!!”

Her husband John Legend commented, “Perfection.”

Teigen also shared some further shots on her Instagram Story, including one of her son Miles, 5, kitted out in Ken’s cowboy hat and boots.

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Teigen’s latest post comes after she and Legend revealed they’d welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate.

The pair welcomed a baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, just five months after Teigen gave birth to baby daughter Esti.