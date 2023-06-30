Hailey Bieber is speaking out, once again, about the non-existent feud fans believe she has with Selena Gomez.

The model, 26, has had enough and is urging fans to quit feeding lies into the “made-up” drama.

While appearing on Bloomberg’s “The Circuit” on Thursday, Bieber addressed the never-ending dispute surrounding her and Gomez’s complicated relationship, given their ties to Justin Bieber — Hailey’s husband and Gomez’s ex-boyfriend.

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” Bieber told host Emily Chang, who brought up the subject without saying Gomez’s name directly. However, clips of the two women featured in news stories appeared on screen.

“This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous,” Bieber continued. “And I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not okay with [it].

“I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn’t have to be about this whole divisive nature,” she shared.

When Chang pointed out that the feud between Bieber and Gomez, 30, is a “frustrating old narrative” that pits two women against each other “because of a man,” Bieber agreed: “I hate it.

“I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood,” she said. “Time and time again I say there is no issue and it’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

The Rhode founder then elaborated on the challenges that come with constantly being talked about online.

“I don’t want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on,” she shared, referring to her skincare brand. “There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset.”

On the flip side, Bieber has found comfort in putting out content that she can “control,” revealing that her YouTube channel has been a “really embracing and positive space,” as opposed to TikTok, which she finds “nasty” and “negative.”

Bieber’s remarks come after she begged fans to tone down the drama earlier this month.

“Please be nice or don’t say anything,” she wrote in part on Instagram, noting that she wants no part in the toxic culture of being mean and hateful.