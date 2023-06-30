Amid Amber Heard’s return to the spotlight, the actress has also returned to social media.

The “Aquaman” star took to Instagram on Friday to share a snapshot of herself smiling onstage at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy last weekend, which she attended to promote her film “In the Fire”.

The outing marked Heard’s first festival appearance since her defamation trial with ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in which the seven-person jury reached a verdict in Depp’s favour last June.

“Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie ‘In the Fire’. It was an unforgettable weekend,” Heard captioned her first Instagram post since December 2022, seemingly returning to social media after a six-month hiatus.

READ MORE: Amber Heard’s ‘In The Fire’ Director Says Johnny Depp Trial ‘Didn’t Change Her’: ‘She’s Still The Shining Light’

The actress’ co-star in the Conor Allyn-directed thriller, Luca Calvani — who also attended the film festival with Heard — took to the comments, praising the star: “Yes. There she is.”

Heard also expressed gratitude in a separate Instagram post, shared to Italian magazine, Grazia Italia‘s account, in which she’s seen smiling in a video alongside Calvani.

Allyn, who joined Heard and Calvani at the Taormina Film Festival, spoke with People at the film’s premiere, applauding Heard’s talent and performance in his movie.

“[She] has an incredibly bright future ahead,” he told the outlet.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Teases ‘Beautiful’ New Film As She Makes First Premiere Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial

“I think ‘In the Fire’ showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public,” he continued. “I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback.”

Allyn shared that he can even picture Heard stepping behind the camera one day.

“As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability and the intelligence and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to,” he commended the actress.