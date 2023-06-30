“The Voice” season 25 will feature the first-ever double coaches’ chair on the American version of the singing competition, and on Thursday, we learned who will be filling those seats!

Country duo Dan + Shay will be joining the show for the first time as coaches, sitting alongside Reba McEntire — who is stepping in for longtime coach Blake Shelton in the upcoming 24th season — and returning coaches John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

The coaches lineup for this fall’s season 24 has already been set — with Reba taking over Blake’s spinning chair, alongside Legend and fellow returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani — so Dan + Shay’s double chair won’t be making its debut until 2024. But thankfully the duo are already familiar with “The Voice”, having served as Team Blake’s Battle Round Advisors in season 20 back in 2021.

The duo even took to the “The Voice”‘s social media accounts to share their excitement for the upcoming gig, and answer some questions about how the brand new double chair will work.

“We have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives,” Dan raved in the clip.

“People have been asking, is it two chairs? Is it one?” Shay shared. “It’s two chairs…but one button!”

ET spoke with Reba at “The Voice”‘s live season 23 semifinals earlier this year, where the country music legend shared why now was the “perfect” time for her to join the show — after turning it down when “The Voice” was first in development in 2011.

“The first time I ever heard of ‘The Voice’, I saw the tape from Holland’s [version of the show],” she recalled. “They asked me to do it, and I turned it down.”

“But I think timing is everything,” Reba added. “It all worked out for it to work now. I think I’ll be a better mentor to help the kids out more.”

“I call them kids because they’re all younger than me,” she continued with a laugh. “But I will be really excited to get it started.”

“The Voice” returns this fall for season 24.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘The Voice’ Introduces a Double Coaches Chair Coming in 2024

Blake Shelton Teams Up With ‘The Voice’ Producer for Next Project

Blake Shelton’s Epic Run on ‘The Voice’: All the Winners, Coaches and Mentors He’s Worked With