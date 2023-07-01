Ezra Miller is speaking out in a new statement after a temporary protective order against the “Flash” star was lifted.

That order, issued in Massachusetts, involved the accusations a woman claiming Miller acted inappropriately toward her 12-year old non-binary child, and then harassed her family.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote in a statement via Instagram.

According to Miller, the protective order was “used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

Miller also took a shot at the media for the way the matter was reported.

“I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks,” Miller added.

“On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me,” Miller continued. “Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me — I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support.”

The Daily Beast was the first to report on the protective order, in a story published in June 2022, in which the actor’s accusers alleged that Miller behaved in an erratic manner, experienced angry outbursts and “made the child uncomfortable by hugging them and pressing their body closely against them.”

In addition to that protective order, Miller was arrested multiple times last year for various incidents, including assaulting a woman in a karaoke bar, breaking into a Vermont home, and several public disturbances in Hawaii.