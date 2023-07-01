“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hit theatres on Friday, but given the long-awaited sequel’s weak opening-day numbers, a better title may have been “Indiana Jones and the Box Office of Doom”.

Variety reports that the fifth and final film in the franchise brought in $24 million in its first day of release at the domestic box office, with an opening-weekend projection of $60 million.

Not only is this a disappointing number for a film that reportedly cost $295 million to make, it’s also significantly lower than the previous instalment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, which brought in $100 million in its debut weekend back in 2008.

Since receiving a lacklustre response after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, reviews haven’t been great; the film’s score on Rotten Tomatoes is a middling 68 per cent — not terrible, but also not exactly a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, the bar has been set high by the film’s predecessor; “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” ultimately earned $473,552,823 domestically, and $790,653,942 worldwide.