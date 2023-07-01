Russell Crowe has had it with all those questions about “Gladiator 2”.

During a recent appearance at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, reported Variety, the “Gladiator” star admitted he was getting fed up with being asked questions about the upcoming sequel, in which he isn’t in and has no involvement with.

“They should be f**king paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in,” Crowe told journalists at the film fest.

READ MORE: Russell Crowe Admits He’s ‘Slightly Jealous’ Of The Cast Of New ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

“It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under,” he continued, reminding that his character, Maximus, bought the farm at the end of the movie.

“But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life,” he said, reiterating that he has no information to share about the “Gladiator” sequel.

“I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead!” he said.

READ MORE: Russell Crowe Recalls Original ‘Gladiator’ Script Was ‘Absolute Rubbish’

However, Crowe expressed confidence that director Ridley Scott will make a film worthy of its predecessor.

“But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons,” Crowe added. “I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.”