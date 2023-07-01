Now that news has emerged that Kim Cattrall filmed a brief cameo for “And Just Like That”, what are the odds that she’ll return to revive her “Sex and the City” character?

That was the question posed to Cynthia Nixon during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

“I think very, very small,” said Nixon of the likelihood that viewers will see Samantha Jones again if “AJLT” is renewed for a third season.

“You know it was a cameo,” Nixon added. “And I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary. We tried so hard to keep it quiet, we’re really sorry it got out.”

Host Andy Cohen admitted he was also upset by the news of Cattrall’s cameo leaking. “It really pissed me off,” he said.

“It would’ve been such a fun thing as you’re watching an episode, and she popped up, but… yeah,” Nixon conceded.

In a previous interview the Daily Mail, “AJLT” star Sarah Jessica Parker explained that the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City” was the real impetus for the cameo.

“It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that,” Parker said “She had surfaced in the first season, but this simply takes those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved,” Parker went on.

The cameo, Parker added, is “just a quick pop, it’s just a phone call. And it’s very much familiar. It will be nice to see, as a nod to those 25 years and the relationship we have with the audience.”