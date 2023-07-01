Theo James and Ruth Kearney are welcoming a second bundle of joy into the world soon.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday that the couple, who have been together for almost 15 years, are “wildly excited to be parents again.” The baby is expected later this summer.

READ MORE: Adam Lambert Slams Idea Of Theo James Playing George Michael In Biopic: ‘Another Straight Man Playing A Gay Icon’

Rumours of a second baby began swirling around the couple back in April when Kearney, 38, shared a carousel of vacation snaps from a sweet escape with James, 38, to Palm Springs, California. One of the pics of Kearney in a yellow slip dress appeared to reveal a growing baby bump.

The couple’s love story began at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England while they were both in attendance. While speaking with the Evening Standard, the “Divergent” actor retold how they first laid eyes on each other at the school while “huddled in leotards pretending to be mice.”

READ MORE: Theo James Reveals His ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene Featured A ‘Pee-Pee Prosthetic’

The couple eventually tied the golden knot in 2018 and welcomed their first baby into the world in August 2021, a daughter. News of their newfound parenthood wasn’t revealed publically until a year later.