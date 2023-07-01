What ever happened to the decommissioned Staten Island ferry that Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchased back in early 2022?

Davidson offered an update during a recent appearance on the “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” podcast, detailing the plans that he and his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star have for the vessel.

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people,” he told the podcast’s hosts, Seth Meyers and brother Josh Meyers, as reported by People. “And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

According to Davidson, the plan is for the ferry to dock in New York during the spring and summer, and then spend the fall and winter in Miami.

“There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theatre,” he said of the amenities planned for the ferry, joking that he’s more involved than he really wants to be.

“Colin called me and he was like, ‘Hey can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ and I was like ‘We’re still doing that thing?’” he quipped.

“We jokingly named it the Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it,” he added. “I can’t take full credit for that.”

Added Davidson: “I’m just glad it’s not turned to scrap or whatever. It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”

Last month, Jost responded to a headline claiming that he and Davidson were “very stoned” when they purchased the boat.

“Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?” Jost joked in an Instagram post.

“We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong,” he added. “You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.”