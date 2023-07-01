Christie Brinkley isn’t letting online trolls dictate her self-worth.

The 69-year-old supermodel recently called out the “Wrinkle Brigade” in a revised Instagram post. The legendary model shared a selfie on June 28, but after receiving nasty comments about her appearance, she decided to address the online trolls.

Brinkley expressed her frustration with those who scan celebrities’ social media pages for flaws to criticize.

“They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique,” explained Brinkley in the photo’s caption.

Speculating on the motivation behind negative comments, she suggested that it might be a form of compensation for the critics’ own insecurities.

However, Brinkley remained grateful for the kind and valuable messages she received: “Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls,” she wrote.

Fans praised Brinkley for advocating kindness, stating that her secret to beauty lies in leading with kindness.

“One of the reasons Christie has been & always will be one of the world’s most iconic beauties is bc she leads with kindness. It’s her biggest beauty *secret*. And it’s free,” commented a fan underneath the post, adding: “You’re never too young to start this particular beauty regimen. Please use daily.”