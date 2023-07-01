Following the end of arguments in the trial between the former couple, the Tesla mogul has weighed in on the subject, praising both actors. In response to a thread on Twitter, Musk wrote simply, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

Elon Musk is continuing to turn the Twittersphere on its head.

The 52-year-old co-founder of Tesla, who recently joked about wanting to have a cage match with fellow tech giant Mark Zuckerberg, announced on Saturday that he would be introducing “temporary limits” to Twitter accounts, notably limiting the number of tweets a user can read while on the social media platform.

The SpaceX CEO tweeted that verified accounts will now have access to a staggering 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts can view up to 600 posts per day. However, the restrictions tighten for “new” unverified accounts, limiting their daily post access to a mere 300.

According to the CEO, the decision is a proactive measure aimed at combatting the rampant issue of data scraping reaching extreme levels.

READ MORE: Italian Government Denies Inviting Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg To Fight At The Colosseum

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

In a swift turnaround, just a few hours later, the multi-billionaire swapped some numbers for a higher threshold, tweeting: “Rate limits increasing soon to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified.”

Twitter users who surpassed Musk’s newly implemented tweet limits encountered a frustrating pop-up message stating “rate limit exceeded,” prompting them to wait before trying again. Additionally, some users reported experiencing a “cannot retrieve tweets” error message.

READ MORE: UFC President Dana White Insists Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Are ‘Dead Serious’ About Fighting Each Other

These rate limit errors are expected to persist until the following day, as per Musk’s announcement. In a lighthearted response, Musk joked in a follow-up tweet that he was “rate limited due to reading all the posts about rate limits,” playfully mocking his critics.

The effects of the announcement were felt across the platform, with “Rate Limit Exceeded” and “#TwitterDown” becoming the top trending topics, according to CNN. Furthermore, DownDetector recorded over 7,400 outage reports related to Twitter. In a separate development, former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey shared a picture of grass as a tweet and an updated Twitter header photo.