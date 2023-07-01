Rihanna is adding another diamond to her career’s tiara.

The Barbados-born pop star and entrepreneur, 35, who recently stepped down as the CEO of her Savage x Fenty lingerie label, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate an incredibly riveting milestone and record.

With no new album since 2016, Rih-Rih has earned the shining title of the first-ever female artist with ten songs with one billion streams on Spotify.

The expecting mother, last spotted in Paris on the front-row sidelines of Pharell’s debut show as a Louis Vuitton menswear creative director, took to Instagram to share the news of the impressive accomplishment to her 152 million followers on the platform.

The makeup mogul shared a cheeky rap in the announcement, writing: “Bad Gal billi … / wit no new album… / lemme talk my sh**.”

Fellow industry powerhouse Nicki Minaj spread her own lyrical magic in the comment section: “Not Bad Gal billi / Poppin s**t like a wheelie / I mean poppin like a pilly, like a really / Man Down ‘cuz she making a killy,” her bars began. “SILLY! / Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie / Caribbean girls run it and AWWLLL these b**ches know da dilly ?. Okay bars ? ?? ?? #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes.”

Some of the chart-topping smashes that helped Rih earn the coveted accolade include “We Found Love”, “Umbrella”, “Diamonds” and “Love On The Brain”.