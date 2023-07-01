Kristin Davis wishes somebody kept Kim Cattrall’s “And Just Like That” cameo under better wraps.

During an interview with “TODAY” posted on Saturday, Davis, 58, revealed that “we didn’t really want the information out” and preferred if Cattrall’s highly-anticipate cameo was a “surprise.”

Davis, who plays Charlotte York on the hit HBO series, maintained that she believed 66-year-old Cattrall’s widely beloved character Samantha Jones would “just be such a lovely thing for the fans.”

READ MORE: Cynthia Nixon On Whether She Thinks Kim Cattrall Will Return To ‘And Just Like That’

Cattrall notably did not return for the spin-off series, “And Just Like That”, which premiered in 2021.

“And it’s not a big thing,” she said, describing the cameo. “It’s just something where we know how much Samantha means to the fans.”

“We want to give the fans what they want. We were trying to figure out a way to do it, and this is the way that kind of made sense with the storyline and the situation,” she continued.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why She Never Went Nude On ‘Sex And The City: ‘I Just Never Felt Comfortable Exposing Myself’

Davis hopes Cattrall’s brief stint on screen will make dedicated fans of the original series happy.

“We just thought, ‘Oh, well, this is a great solution and we want to make the fans happy,'” she continueud recounting to “TODAY”. “And then it leaked and then there’s all this drama that leaked with it and then we’re like, ‘Oh, god’… not really what we were wanting.”

“And Just Like That” season 2 is now streaming on Max and Crave.