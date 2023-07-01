Is Lizzo the next honourary member of the Knowles-Carter family?

The 35-year-old Grammy winner took to TikTok to upload a playful clip of herself at Beyoncé’s sold-out Renaissance World Tour concert in Poland earlier this week.

READ MORE: Lizzo Shows Off Her Bum And Her Confidence On Instagram In Rebuke To Haters

@lizzo DONT MAKE FUN OF MY BOOTS THEY WERE THIGH HIGHS BUT THEY SLID DOWN 🥵 ♬ original sound – lizzo

As fans cheered on Beyoncé during her electrifying “My Power” performance, Lizzo stole the crowd spotlight with a stunning rendition of the same dance moves Blue Ivy often showcases alongside her mom on tour.

Captured on camera by a friend, Lizzo flawlessly executed the entire choreography, hitting every move on cue. The songstress concluded her performance by defiantly raising her middle finger to the camera.

READ MORE: Lizzo Slams Trolls For Their ‘Bulls**t’ Comments About Her Weight: ‘I’m Tired Of Explaining Myself’

Fans flocked underneath the video, which currently boasts almost 500k likes, to share their praise for the “Good As Hell” singer, with even Spotify’s official account writing: “okay the hive just found blue’s understudy”.

A devoted fan of Queen Bey, Lizzo captured another memorable moment at the concert with a separate vid. The singer couldn’t hold back her emotions this time as Bey paid tribute to her and other influential Black female artists by proudly showcasing their names on a massive screen, leaving Lizzo deeply moved.

Over on the ‘gram, Lizzo shared a clip from the concert with a thoughtful caption about why the shoutout meant so much to her, writing that the experience was an “honor.”