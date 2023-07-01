Allison Williams is speaking out against disrespectful comments she experienced on the “Boardwalk Empire” set.

In a candid discussion at the Nantucket Film Festival’s “Women Behind the Words” panel, Allison Williams, Nicole Holofcener, and Michaela Watkins shed light on the challenges faced by women in the film and TV industry, per IndieWire.

Among the discussions shared in the wide-ranging conversations was a notable experience of disrespectful objectification Wiliams, 35, endured before her breakout role on HBO’s “Girls”.

“There’s like 10 stories fighting their way from my brain to my mouth that I’m trying to keep out of my mouth,” Williams began.

“I guess one of them, just very quickly … people just underestimate your humanity often as a young woman up and coming in our business. I was a stand-in for the pilot of ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ which was the coolest experience ever, an amazing pilot. It was shot on film. It was incredible. But I was at craft services and a member of the crew came up and said, ‘So what do you do here? You’re the on-set eye candy?'”

Williams recalled another moment in her career when she ate a pastry and an actor, who she did not name, remarked: “Don’t you want to be successful?”