Bebe Rexha is taking cautionary action.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, who sustained a black eye and stitches when an irate concertgoer assaulted her with a phone last month, wore a protective pair of eyewear as she performed in Los Angelos on Friday night.

Rexha earned her due justice as the alleged attendee who weaponized his phone at her faces several misdemeanour charges of assault.

The “I’m Good” singer knew how to accessorize her safety gear, tinting them a shade of ice blue, matching the shimmery colour palette of her eye-catching performance look, which included a dazzling cape and halter top.

According to the Daily Mail, a security guard was posted near the stage in case something unusual occurred again. The “Meant to Be” singer gave the crowd two understandable ground rules during the night’s opening: have fun and don’t throw phones.

Rexha, who released a new song titled “If Only I” on Thursday, is soon heading across the globe to begin the European leg of her tour on July 28.