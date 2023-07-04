Michael Imperioli is clarifying the headline-making statement he issued, taking a stance against the recent Supreme Court ruling in the United States last week.

“The Sopranos” star joined a chorus of Hollywood actors denouncing the Supreme Court, slamming their recent decision supporting a Christian web designer’s right to discriminate against same-sex marriages based on religious grounds.

Imperioli, 57, shared a screenshot of a news story with the headline “Supreme Court protects web designer who won’t do gay wedding websites” to his Instagram (he’s since deleted the post).

READ MORE: ‘Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini Was Paid $3 Million To Turn Down ‘The Office’ Role Following Steve Carell’s Departure

In the caption, the actor cemented his views, writing: “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in.”

“Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

While engaging with some feedback to his post in the comment section, Imperioli doubled down on his sentiment: “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and concluded that “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals How ‘Self-Hate’ Almost Cost Her ‘White Lotus’ Role

On July 4, Imperioli issued another statement to clarify his original remarks.

“After turning down invitations to appear on various news programs, I thought it best just to clarify: The post referred to here was a satirical and symbolic take on where blatantly discriminatory Supreme Court decisions are taking us as a nation: into utter division and possibly far worse. I believe in religious freedom, freedom of speech and the right for individuals to pursue happiness,” he wrote.

“I also believe in the separation of church and state as stated in the First Amendment. I believe that all people regardless of race, religion, colour, creed, gender or sexuality are entitled to freedom, equality, rights and protection under the laws of our nation. And I vehemently oppose hate, prejudice and bigotry and always have. Some people have not gotten the irony I was expressing so I thought I’d be more explicit. Anyway, the post certainly got the message across to most and did its job. End of story,” he concluded.

The Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to LGBTQ protections with a 6-3 majority decision on Friday. The case involved a web designer, Lorie Smith, who refused to create wedding websites for same-sex couples based on her religious beliefs.

The Court’s ruling, argued under free speech grounds, undermined Colorado law that deemed such statements illegal.