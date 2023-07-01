Click to share this via email

Michael Imperioli is taking a stance against the recent Supreme Court ruling in the United States earlier this week.

“The Sopranos” star joins a chorus of Hollywood actors denouncing the Supreme Court, slamming their recent decision supporting a Christian web designer’s right to discriminate against same-sex marriages based on religious grounds.

Imperioli, 57, shared a screenshot of a news story with the headline “Supreme Court protects web designer who won’t do gay wedding websites” to his Instagram on Saturday morning.

In the caption, the actor cemented his views, writing: “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in.”

“Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

While engaging with some feedback to his post in the comment section, Imperioli doubled down on his sentiment: “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and concluded that “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”

The Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to LGBTQ protections with a 6-3 majority decision on Friday. The case involved a web designer, Lorie Smith, who refused to create wedding websites for same-sex couples based on her religious beliefs.

The Court’s ruling, argued under free speech grounds, undermined Colorado law that deemed such statements illegal.