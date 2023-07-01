“Dance Moms” alum Maddie Ziegler is opening up about her experience on the popular reality show, starting a candid conversation with her mother, Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni.

In a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, Ziegler revealed that her mother had apologized to her for the show’s impact on her life.

Recounting a panic attack she had last year, Ziegler shared: “She was like, ‘I’m so sorry I put you through that.’ It’s so sad because she would never want to hurt us, but none of us knew how crazy it would get.”

Ziegler joined the show at the tender age of seven and quickly became one of its breakout stars. However, the pressure from producers seeking drama and the team itself began to take a toll on her.

Ziegler acknowledged her time on the show: “Looking back… it’s like, ‘Wow, she actually had the most pressure on her,’ because she was like, ‘You’re my girl, so you have to lead everyone to victory every time,’ which is just not sustainable.”

The demanding schedule of “Dance Moms” meant Ziegler lost out on much of her childhood. She admitted having blocked out many memories from her early years, saying: “It’s weird to find out things that I did when I was younger on TikTok. I’ll see people posting things of me, and I’m like, ‘I don’t even remember doing that.'”

While the show helped propel Ziegler to fame, she considers it a “toxic environment” and has distanced herself from it. She explained to Cosmopolitan last year: “My dance teacher taught that if you don’t get the trophy, if you don’t get the crown, you are less than, which is the worst way to train a kid. It carries into other life lessons.”