Julia Fox is dabbling in the Canadian film industry.

The “Uncut Gems” star, 33, has taken on the role of executive producer for Luis De Filippis’ debut feature film, “Something You Said Last Night”, according to Variety.

The Canadian-Swiss project gained attention after its premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it won the Shawn Mendes Change Maker Award and later garnered accolades at San Sebastian, Cairo, and Rotterdam film festivals.

The film stars up-and-coming actress Carmen Madonia, alongside Ramona Milano, Paige Evans, and Joey Parro. The story revolves around a trans woman named Ren (Madonia), an aspiring writer in her 20s, and her younger sister Siena (Evans), as they reluctantly join their parents on a family vacation.

Julia Fox will join director De Filippis in Canada to promote the film before its upcoming release on July 7. The production is a collaboration between JA Productions, Cinédokké, and a team of producers, including Jessica Adams, Michael Graf, Harry Cherniak, Rhea Plangg, Michela Pini, and Luis De Filippis. The executive producers also include industry veterans Jennifer Konawal, Francesca Silvestri, and Kevin Chinoy, known for their work on “The Florida Project” directed by Sean Baker.

Distribution for “Something You Said Last Night” is being handled by Elevation Pictures in Canada, First Hand Films in Switzerland, and UTA and Flmkr for U.S. sales.

Fox expressed her excitement in a recent press release: “I am so honored to join Luis De Filippis and the team behind the remarkable film ‘Something You Said Last Night.’ The significance of authentic representation in this industry cannot be stressed enough, and regrettably, is often lacking. On a personal level, this film left an indelible impression on me, and a deep sense of connection. Everyone needs to see this beautiful work of art.”

De Filippis raved in response to Fox: “Having Julia Fox join our ‘Something You Said Last Night’ team is a dream come true like no other. She is an honorary doll who, like all dolls, has the iron tenacity to look those who say no in the face and smile. She is a DIY Italian girlie who knows her power and like Ren, stands her ground in the face of it all.”

“Something You Said Last Night” opens in select theatres on July 7.