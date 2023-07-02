Johnny Depp has just delivered an unexpected performance in the opening trailer for the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) currently underway in the Czech Republic.

In the trailer, Depp is seen walking outdoors, carrying a guitar case. He then enters the lobby of a hotel, struggling to get his guitar case through the door, where he meets a woman who’s there to interview him.

As they speak, she mentions that he had attended the KVIFF, but came home empty-handed.

“Literally everyone who goes gets an award. How come you didn’t?” she asks.

“Did I not?” Depp responds, to which his interviewer confirms, “I don’t think you did.”

After an awkward pause, Depp reaches into his guitar case and retrieves a KVIFF trophy, bearing a piece of tape covering the nameplate, upon which his name has been handwritten.

The trailer, specially produced for this year’s 57th annual edition of the KVIFF was directed by Ivan Zachariáš, with filming taking place within the Hotel Gellér in Budapest.

At the time, Depp was working on a film in Europe, which allowed him to slip a quick trip to Hungary into his schedule to film the trailer.

“Right at the start of the shoot he told me that he would prefer to improvise,” Zachariáš told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was initially a bit taken aback, but it turned out to be a great idea, since Johnny ended up putting even more of his own personality into the trailer,” he continued.

“We had great fun,” Zachariáš said of the shoot, which took about two hours. “When we were done, he still wanted to chat even though a plane was waiting for him,” recalled the director.

“Two years ago, Johnny Depp received an immensely warm welcome from audiences and fans, thanks to which he has become a great supporter of ours,” said Karlovy Vary festival executive director Kryštof Mucha. “And so he agreed to film a trailer even though we were limited by his packed schedule. The trailer turned out great, and I am convinced that Johnny Depp will one day return to Vary in person.”

As THR points out, the festival has developed a longstanding tradition of featuring A-list stars in its trailers, with past participants including Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Andy Garcia, Jude Law, Danny DeVito, Miloš Forman and Casey Affleck.