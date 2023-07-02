For fans of the “Terminator” franchise, the second film in the series is widely considered to be the best, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger’s killing-machine cyborg is programmed to protect John Connor, not kill him.

The idea of transforming the character from villain to hero, however, initially didn’t meet with Schwarzenegger’s seal of approval.

Schwarzenegger recently appeared at a panel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ahead of a screening of “Terminator 2”, where he revealed that his intense rivalry with fellow action hero Sylvester Stallone at the time led him to push for a very different kind of movie.

“The reason why it became a big hit was, number one, Jim Cameron. Jim Cameron is a genius writer,” Schwarzenegger said during the panel, as reported by Deadline.

“He came up with this brilliant idea, even though at the beginning I was suspicious. He said, ‘I want to make you a good Terminator,’” he continued.

“I said, ‘What do you mean a good Terminator?’ I was killing 68 people in the first one. In the second one I have to kill 150. We go up! Cut their throats and shoot them with a cannon and run them over with a car.’ I had to outdo Stallone. I said that my whole mission was being number one at killing amounts of people on screen,” Schwarzenegger explained.

Cameron, however, had a very different idea in mind for the character.

“He said ‘Arnold, stop it. You’re a very sick guy. I am gonna make sure that in “Terminator 2”, you’re not gonna kill one single person.’ I said, ‘That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. How can this be “Terminator 2″ without me killing anyone? At least throw a few token bodies in there,'” he recalled.