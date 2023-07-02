Last week, Colleen Ballinger returned to YouTube, with the “Miranda Sings” creator performing a song addressed at allegations that she “groomed” an underage fan.

Now, more allegations are being lodged against Ballinger — by her ex-husband and a writer on her Netflix series, “Haters Back Off!”.

Joshua David Evans — who married Ballinger in July 2015, and split in September 2016 — took to Twitter to claim that Ballinger “gaslit” her fans and him.

“Anyone feeling hurt & gaslit right now, my message to you is this: Your experiences were real. The proof is there. Your trauma should be taken seriously. The proof is there. Your anger is justified. The proof is there. You deserve better. Take your power back. Sending you love,” Evans tweeted.

“This behaviour was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016. I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled. Every ounce of what you’re feeling, I understand,” he continued in a second tweet.

“I have no desire to use this as a catalyst for a YouTube comeback. It’s not a safe place for me. I’m past that. My voice is only here to help validate those that are hurting, nothing more. I have no need to make any money off of this. That is gross & not in my heart, whatsoever,” he added.

Meanwhile, April Korto Quioh — who was an assistant writer on “Haters Back Off” — wrote about her experience working with Ballinger in a blog titled “You Owe Me An Apology”.

“Upon meeting Colleen, my first impression of her was that she was boisterous, opinionated, and had a stunning lack of humility that was unlike anything I had ever seen. Immediately upon entering the writers’ room, I was treated to story after story about her sold-out shows, how obsessed her fans were with her and the lengths they would go to get her attention,” wrote Quioh, who wrote that she was the sole Black person on the writing staff.

“She had a knack for making ‘funny,’ biting comments about the people around her and since we all had her to thank for our jobs, we were forced to just go with it. She saw no issue with commenting on my hair, or my clothes or asking about my personal life. Her lack of boundaries was remarkable,” she added.

“She often pitched stories in which Miranda and Uncle Jim would be caught in compromising positions or stomach-churning moments of intimacy that could always be easily explained away by a clueless Miranda,” Quioh alleged. “It was my responsibility to write down every single one of these pitches, schedule calls to look at mockups of The Daddy Saddle [a prop that Miranda would use to ride on her uncle’s back] that would be featured on the show, and mark points in the script where Colleen thought we could make Uncle Jim even more ‘r***y.’”

According to Quioh, it made her feel “so, so uncomfortable” to assist Ballinger “as she pursued her singular goal of shoving as much incestual [sic] innuendo into the show as possible while assuaging the growing behind-the-scenes concerns that the show would be alienating to the intended audience (which was, again, kids.) It all felt deeply wrong — she would show us photos of the packed rows of smiling children who had attended her show the night before, and in the same breath, spend hours trying to think of a way to show Miranda and Uncle Jim all but having actual sex on screen.”

Quioh also accused Ballinger of racist behaviour, such as the time she jokingly asked “Where is he?” when a Black actor appeared in a poorly lit scene, “implying he is so dark-skinned he disappeared.”

Quioh also alleged that Ballinger complained that POC background actors” in the show were “distracting” — and that when Ballinger saw an Asian market that would be re-dressed to become a bodega for the show, Quioh witnessed Ballinger’s “disgust as she demanded assurance that all the ‘Asian s**t’ would be removed before filming.”

She added, “It was almost like she took a weird pleasure in making me uncomfortable and knowing that even if I wanted to, there was absolutely nothing I could do about it. She was cruel. And it was that same cruelty that I recognized in the video she posted on Wednesday, addressing the many allegations that have been piling up against her over the last few weeks.”

She concluded by writing, “While I cannot speak to the specific allegations against Colleen Ballinger – I stand with every single one of the children and young adults who have bravely shared their experiences in the past few weeks. In the face of attacks from online gaslighters and bizarre, callous, ukulele-soundtracked response videos, they deserve to be supported, heard, and believed.”