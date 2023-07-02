Click to share this via email

Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie on set of "Captain America 4".

When Anthony Mackie makes his big-screen debut as Captain America in the upcoming “Captain America: Brave New World”, he’ll be joined by Marvel newcomer Harrison Ford.

Ford is stepping into the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by the late William Hurt in previous MCU features.

Speaking with Inverse, Mackie admitted that working with the 80-year-old screen icon was a nerve-racking experience — until Ford set him at ease.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie recalled.

“I was so f**king nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f**king Ford. There is this aura about him,” he continued.

“But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be,” Mackie added. “He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.’”

While plot details for the upcoming Marvel feature are being kept top secret as usual, Marvel has confirmed that Ford’s character is president of the United States.

“We spent a good bit of time together,” Mackie explained of the dynamic between the characters. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” is scheduled to hit theatres on May 3, 2024.