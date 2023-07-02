Kim Kardashian is getting candid about how a disappointing setback in her journey to become a lawyer led to deepening her relationship with one of her daughters.

In a recent article for Vogue Italia, Kardashian was asked about the moment she learned she passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, nicknamed the “baby bar.”

“That’s one of my favourite episodes too,” said Kardashian, referencing the episode of “The Kardashians” featuring her passing the exam after having failed on her three previous attempts.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shares Law School Update, Reveals She Aced Midterms & Is Preparing For Bar Exam

“My daughter was there with me,” Kardashian told the magazine.

“For a long time it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test,” she explained.

“But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally,” Kardashian added.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam: ‘Bottom Line Is, Don’t Ever Give Up!’

Kardashian finally passed the exam in December 2021, when she took to Instagram to share the news with her 362 million followers.