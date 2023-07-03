Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has died.

Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her late son, alongside the caption: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️” Drena added, tagging Leandro’s father, Carlos Mare.

The tragic news comes after Drena took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share some photos of her and Leandro.

Leandro starred as Leo Stone in 2018’s “A Star Is Born”, as well as featuring in “Cabaret Maxime” and “The Collection”.

Drena is the oldest of De Niro’s seven children. The actor recently confirmed to ET Canada he’d welcomed his youngest child — baby daughter Gia Virginia — whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.