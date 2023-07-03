Click to share this via email

King Charles is set to have a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July,” People reported.

A White House statement added: “President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations.”

The White House confirmed Biden will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO Summit, and Helsinki, Finland, for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.

Biden didn’t attend Charles’ coronation on May 6, so this will be the first time the pair have met since then.

Instead, the President’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, represented the U.S. at the event.

CNN reported back in April that the President had spoken to Charles by phone, with him sharing his congratulations.

“The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” a White House readout of the call said, CNN stated.

U.S. officials were said to have noted that no previous U.S. President had attended a British monarch’s coronation, after it was first revealed Biden wouldn’t be attending.

“The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” the readout added.

Joe and Jill Biden travelled to London in September 2022 to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. She passed away at age 96 on September 8.

Charles, who turned 74 in November, is the oldest person ever to be crowned in British history, while Biden, 80, became the oldest person to be elected President in 2020.