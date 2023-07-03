Apart, together. Despite splitting up last month, Avril Lavigne and Tyga spent some time together as friends in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Lavigne performed with Marshmello at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn in Sin City on Saturday and was seen chatting and hanging out with Tyga at the venue following her appearance.

After their friendly reunion, which some of the other fans at the venue caught on camera, the former flames were spotted leaving the venue together after the show.

News broke on June 20 that Lavigne and Tyga had called it quits on their brief romance.

A source told ET at the time, “Tyga and Avril broke up recently. It just didn’t work out and the relationship ran its course. The breakup was a mutual decision and they are friends.”

In April, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.

The following month, the “Sk8er Boi” singer and the rapper fuelled romance rumors when they were spotted together in Paris. Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, packed on the PDA while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. In pictures from the event, the “Rack City” rapper and the Canadian singer were seen sharing a kiss on the lips.

Inside the party, the musicians were spotted with their arms around each other as they mingled with other guests.

At the time, ET had learned that things between Lavigne and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair was having a lot of fun together. They connected over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it was easy and nice.

During the course of their relationship, Tyga kept his lady icy as he purchased a custom chain worth a reported $80,000.

A month prior to their relationship, Lavigne called off her engagement with musician Mod Sun.

It’s unclear if Lavigne and Tyga are giving it another go, or simply making the most of a post-split friendship. Check out the video below for more on their romance.

