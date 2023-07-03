“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second baby together.

The married couple — who met while filming season 2 of the hit show in 2011 — welcomed their son in 2021.

Harington’s rep has now told Page Six, “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Harington and Leslie tied the knot in June 2018 after getting engaged in 2017.

They tend to keep their private lives private, but Harington did speak to ET about expecting their second child back in March.

He said of how they were preparing for baby no. 2: “We’re really practical about it at the moment. And actually, almost too practical.

“With our first child, it was sort of romantic, for one of a better word. And this other one, we’re like, ‘Right, OK, let’s get. We know how efficient we have to be. Let’s get down to parenting.'”

He continued, “My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much, because you’re so present in it. And I think that’s what kids allow you to be is incredibly present in the moment, ’cause you’ve got no choice.”