The “Heartstopper” cast had a message for anti-LGBTQ+ protesters as they were seen partying at London Pride over the weekend.

Cast members including Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown and Tobie Donovan didn’t hold back when it came to telling the protesters what they thought, with them all dancing and giving them the middle finger.

Video footage was shared by Pink News.

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp Is All Smiles As He Celebrates ‘First Pride’ In New York City

Incredible: the #Heartstopper cast responded to religious protesters trying to disrupt this year's #LondonPride in the best way: by giving them the finger. #Hstwt #LondonPride2023 pic.twitter.com/QzCCOffbyW — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 1, 2023

This isn’t the first time the “Heartstopper” cast have taken a swipe at anti-LGBTQ+ protesters, with them standing in front of them while dancing and waving Pride flags to the sound of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” during last year’s event.

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Shows Off Her ‘PRIDE’ With Rainbow Dress

Locke, Croft and Brown could be seen in the video waving their middle fingers at the protesters while dancing to the music.

joe locke and sebastian croft singing dancing and flipping off homophobes at pride is exactly what the world needed pic.twitter.com/twjXgMwM1H — TARADARCY HOMECOMING (@vaItcrsen) July 2, 2022

A crowd of attendees nearby cheered on the actors, who soon rejoined the march.

To mark this year’s London Pride, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for “Heartstoppers” season 2, which hits the streaming platform on August 3.