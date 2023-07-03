Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett’s girlfriend, Madison Carter, has paid an emotional tribute to her late partner on social media.

Carter, who is a medical student at Arkansas State, took to Facebook to write: “Ryan Michael Mallett, How do I even find the words. I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will ever understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried.

“Everyone knows how talented, dedicated, and passionate you were about the game of football. Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature. Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say ‘there are so many good people in this world,’ and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good.”

READ MORE: Ryan Mallett, Former NFL Quarterback, Dead At 35 After Accidental Drowning

Carter added of Mallett, who died at age 35 in a drowning accident in Florida on June 27, “I can never thank you enough for loving me the way that you did. In such a short time, you showed me the love I have prayed for my entire life. You loved me fiercely and unapologetically. We were planning our future.

“We were just getting started. I’m sure some think we’re crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline.

“Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are. By myself, your amazing family, your friends, your teammates, your students, and countless others. I don’t know how I’ll ever get past this. But I’m so honoured to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can’t wait to see you again. 🤍”

READ MORE: Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dies At Age 19, His Mother Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Carter’s message comes after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mallet’s death in a social media post on June 27.