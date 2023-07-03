Robert De Niro has spoken out in a statement following the death of his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Robert’s rep shared the statement with ET, in which the actor said: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Robert’s eldest daughter and Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, said in a statement: “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo.

“We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena had taken to Instagram on Sunday to share the tragic news, alongside a photo of her late son.

She wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️” Drena added, tagging Leandro’s father, Carlos Mare.

Lenny Kravitz was among those paying tribute to the teenager on the post, writing: “Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you.”

Naomi Campbell added, “Drena heartbroken for you, such a Duo , i can’t imagine how you must feel, May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss.. I love you, always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾.”

Andy Cohen commented: “Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love ❤️.”

Rosie Perez wrote, “😢Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too much!”

Leandro starred as Leo Stone in 2018’s “A Star Is Born”, as well as featuring in “Cabaret Maxime” and “The Collection”.

Drena is the oldest of Robert’s seven children. The actor recently confirmed to ET Canada he’d welcomed his youngest child — baby daughter Gia Virginia — whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.