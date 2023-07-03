The world of sports is no stranger to drama on and off the court.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has recently spoken out against his son Marcus’ relationship with “The Real Housewives of Miami” alum Larsa Pippen, and he isn’t dribbling his orange ball around the topic.

As reported by TMZ, the gold medal-winning Olympian, 60, was leaving dinner at the luxurious Matignon in Paris on Sunday when reporters placed the ball in his court to address his 32-year-old son’s relationship with the 48-year-old TV personality.

When a photographer asks the record-breaker about his thoughts on his son’s new relationship, Jordan quickly laughs before eventually shooting out a brief and not-so-subtle: “No!”

Unfortunately, the jump-shot Jedi’s idea of their romance is at odds with Pippen’s, who described her relationship with Marcus’ family as being in a “great place” on “The Tamron Hall Show” a few months ago.

After a rollercoaster of rumours and speculation, Marcus and Pippen officially confirmed their relationship status in February.

Pippen’s ex-husband is Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

Despite the two leading the victory for several championships, they’ve fallen out, potentially leaving a bad taste in Jordan’s mouth about his son’s newfound bond.