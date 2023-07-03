Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Two years after saying “I do” on July 3, 2021, at the country singer’s Oklahoma ranch, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Instagram.

On Monday, Shelton, 47, posted a photo from the wedding of the two kissing in front of their cake, saying, “Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you.”

Stefani, 53, posted a video montage with cute moments the couple has shared, set to her song, “True Babe.” The mother of three captioned the post, “happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u 🥰!!!”

In the clip, Stefani shares memories from their wedding, nights out and traveling.

Shelton first met Stefani when she joined The Voice as a season 7 coach in 2014. Both were going through divorces, and by the time Stefani returned for season 9 the following year, they were an official couple. And while Stefani has cycled on and off the show with other coaches, the pair’s relationship has remained an adorable constant.

Stefani returned to the show for season 22 — coming back as a coach for the first time since her first-ever victory in season 19, as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Shelton in July 2021.

After wrapping his final episode of NBC’sThe Voice in May, the longtime coach was feted with an epic after-party and a big surprise.

An eyewitness told ET that Stefani surprised her husband by making an appearance and giving him a kiss at the show’s season 23 wrap party. The “Sweet Escape” singer wasn’t able to attend the live taping due to a prior commitment out of town, but arrived just in time to share some of the celebratory night with Shelton.

The couple socialized with friends and Voice crew members before Stefani led Shelton to the dance floor around midnight. The two danced to Beyonce before the DJ sent the crowd into a frenzy by playing No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

After dating for five years, Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020, announcing their exciting news on Instagram. “@gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020,” Shelton wrote. “And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

This is the second marriage for Stefani, who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, but they split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Shelton was previously married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003-2006, then married Miranda Lambert in 2011. Shelton and Lambert also broke up in 2015 after being married for four years.

Back in March 2016, Stefani said she and Shelton initially bonded over their shared heartbreak while working together on The Voice, before her divorce drama went public.

