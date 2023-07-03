Click to share this via email

“Barbie” is entering the contentious realm of global politics.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, predicted to break $70-$80 million at the domestic box office, will not be screened in Vietnam due to a specific scene in the pink-and-plastic picture.

The country is reportedly banning the Warner Bros film due to a scene featuring a map displaying China’s unilateral territorial claims in the South China Sea. The map includes the controversial “nine-dash line”, which China uses to assert its control over vast portions of the South China Sea, including areas Vietnam considers its continental shelf.

Vi Kien Thanh, Vietnam’s head of the Department of Cinema, told state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper that “we do not grant license for the American movie ‘Barbie’ to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” according to Reuters.

The pint-sized, plastic princess is the latest star character to face a ban in the country for depicting the nine-dash line. In 2019, the Vietnamese government pulled DreamWorks’ animated film “Abominable”, and in 2022, Sony’s action movie “Uncharted” faced a similar fate.

“Barbie” will begin painting the silver screen pink in Canada on July 21.