Barney is embracing his inner Millennial.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, known for films like “Get Out” and “Nope”, plans to take the generation-defining purple dinosaur to the big screen in a live-action film adaptation of the popular children’s TV show, however, his rendition of the beloved best friend will take on a much different approach.

Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon explained in a new interview with The New Yorker published on Sunday how the purple superstar would be personifying a much different attitude in the movie than his typical child-friendly persona known to audiences worldwide.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults,” McKeon explained to the publication.

“Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Folks prepared to see something similar to the digestible entertainment of the children’s series should shift their expectations, as McKeon emphasized that the flick will be reminiscent of an “A24-type, surrealistic” story similar to projects helmed by directors Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze.

“It would be so daring of us,” McKeon continued, “and really underscore that we’re here to make art.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, lead actor Kaluuya said he aims to center the film on the “heartbreaking” aspects of the fuzzy friend, explaining that he found Barney’s iconic “I love you, you love me, won’t you say you love me too?” hymn to be unexpectedly poignant.