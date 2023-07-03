Jennifer Lawrence was hoping for a little more heads-up about Timotheé Chalamet’s new alleged romance with Kylie Jenner.

The Oscar-winning star, 32, hit up “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last Monday, responding to a fan’s question about her thoughts on the “Dune” star’s rumoured fling with the youngest Jenner.

“I don’t like that he didn’t get my permission, but I support it,” quipped the actress.

Lawrence, who is currently promoting her raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings”, is notably friends with the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

The internet slightly combusted with rumours of Chalamet and Jenner’s romance back in April, with a source telling People that the “Call Me By Your Name” actor and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul were reportedly “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Jenner shares a five-year-old with daughter Stormi and a 16-month-old son Aire with rapper Travis Scott, who have been together on and off since 2017.

Chalamet, set to dominate big screens in November with the Zendaya and Austin Butler co-starring sequel to “Dune”, has been previously linked to Lily Rose-Depp and Eiza González.